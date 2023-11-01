Tux Machines Daily Bulletins Coming by Week's End
THIS morning we said we'd start working on the Tux Machines Daily Bulletins and half a day later we got a prototype of this bulletin running locally. It still needs work, but it's quickly shaping up, reaching a presentable form. The general idea and purpose of such bulletins are, all the daily pages are available as a single file, a text file, possible to download automatically and periodically, perhaps over IPFS, not just Gemini and the Web.
We will write something related to this when it's done and ready. At Techrights the bulletins started over 3 years ago (2020) and they had to be redone after changing the underlying system (dumping WordPress). █