Open Hardware and Linux Devices
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Acorn Atom: Restoration Part 2
In the previous part of this series, I got the Acorn Atom working. But I don’t just want it working, I want it in a good, usable condition. So, there is a little more work to do. Here is where I am at.
CNX Software ☛ $15 Olimex RT1010-Py board runs MicroPython on 500 MHz NXP i.MX RT1011 Cortex-M7 MCU
Olimex RT1010-Py is a small development board powered by a 500 MHz NXP i.MX RT1011 Cortex-M7 MCU designed to run MicroPython and about four times faster than the Raspberry Pi Pico. The board comes with two 20-pin GPIO headers exposing various interfaces such as SPI and I2C, a microSD card slot for storage, two buttons, and a USB-C Type port for power and programming.
peppe8o ☛ Vibration switch with Arduino Uno: SW-18015P PINs, Interfacing, and Code
In this tutorial, we will use a vibration sensor module with Arduino Uno...
Jeff Geerling ☛ Getting RISC-V (again): Milk-V's Mars CM
tl;dr: No, it's not a replacement for a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. But yes, it's an exciting tiny RISC-V board that could be just the ticket for more RISC-V projects, tapping into the diverse ecosystem of existing Compute Module 4 boards.
This tiny computer is the Mars CM. It's the exact same size and shape as the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. It should be a drop-in replacement. And on its box it says it supports 4K, Bluetooth and WiFi, and has gigabit Ethernet.
CNX Software ☛ RAKwireless Blues.ONE LoRaWAN, LTE-M and NB-IoT devkit ships with Blues NoteCard including a 500MB data plan
RAKwireless Blues.ONE is a LoRaWAN IoT development kit that also supports LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular connectivity through the Blues NoteCard which comes with 10 years and an upgradeable 500MB cellular data plan. The devkit relies on the WisBlock modular IoT prototyping system with the RAK13102 WisBlock Blues Notecarrier, the Blues NoteCard, a WisBlock Base Board, and a WisBlock Core module.
Medevel ☛ scrcpy: Display, Monitor and Control your Android Device with USB
scrcpy is an incredibly useful application that allows you to conveniently display and control your Android device.
Whether you're using a USB connection or connecting over TCP/IP, scrcpy has got you covered.