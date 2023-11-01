Linux Kernel: switchable x86-32 binary support and a spooky ethernet driver bug
The Register UK ☛ Linux will soon offer switchable x86-32 binary support
The merge window has opened for what will become Linux version 6.7, and below we've compiled some things that are likely to be included in the new release.
Matt Keeter ☛ Hunting a spooky ethernet driver bug
This is the story of a bug that took nearly a year to resolve. Like all the best horror stories, it includes twists, jump-scares, and the ability to overwrite arbitrary locations in RAM by sending carefully crafted packets over the network.