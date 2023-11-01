Games: Godot 4.2 beta 4, NONOGRAM NIGHTS, and Lots More
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.2 beta 4
We continue iterating quickly on beta snapshots for Godot 4.2 to ensure that we can solve regressions before the stable release.
Boiling Steam ☛ Cassette Beasts Review: The Latest Hit Made With Godot
Cassette Beasts is a game that came out in April 2023 and that’s a glorious take at recreating something that feels and looks a bit like Pokemon, but made for the PC platform as well. And best of all, it’s made with Godot (the 3.x version, since it was in development long before 4 came out) so it’s an excellent demonstration that you can have a high quality, successful and original, multiplatform game made with Godot instead of Unity that’s almost used by default these days (at least until the Unity debacle with the pricing hike came by).
Sean Conner ☛ The difference in penalties in AD&D1 and D&D5
Everyone in our group started out playing AD&D (or the original Dungeons and Dragons) and in that system, if you are trying to hit something you can't see, you subtract 4 from your (20-sided) die roll (d20) when trying to hit it. But in D&D5, you roll two 20-sided dice (2d20) and take the lower value (called “disadvantage”). I was curious as to the actual difference between the two. I did a bit of programming and I got the following graph: [...]
Evan Hahn ☛ Introducing NONOGRAM NIGHTS
This game is completely free. It has no ads. I hope you like it!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Apex Legends Ignite Update broke anti-cheat on Steam Deck / Linux
Well, here we go again. Apex Legends just launched the Ignite Update, and with it sadly it seems they messed up Easy Anti-Cheat for Steam Deck / Linux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA driver 545.29.02 out for Linux plus other releases due to security issues
NVIDIA today launched four new stable Linux graphics drivers, yes four. 545.29.02 is the bigger one with all the new stuff, but they also launched 535.129.03, 525.147.05 and 470.223.02 due to newly disclosed security issues.
GamingOnLinux ☛ NoVR mod for Half-Life: Alyx gets a big animation update out now
The work modders are doing to make Half-Life: Alyx not just playable but actually fun on traditional screens continues to impress, with the Half-Life: Alyx NoVR mod's latest animation upgrade out now. Still not done yet though, although this is a big step forward for the project.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Scratchy-art vicious action-RPG 'Death of a Wish' gets a fresh demo
Death of a Wish from the developer of Lucah: Born of a Dream looks seriously wild and there's now a demo available for you to try for a while. Only a limited time though as the demo will only stick around until November 19th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 8-22 released with fixes for Alan Wake 2, Metal Gear Solid 3
GE-Proton 8-22 has been released to give you some quick improvements for gaming on Steam Deck and desktop Linux with some recent releases.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Atari acquires Awesomenauts, Swords & Soldiers and Digital Eclipse
Atari seems to be on a bit of a spree recently to make something of a big gaming comeback and they recently announced even more acquisitions. Not only do they now own Nightdive Studios, they also recently swallowed up the AtariAge community too!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Games For Gaza raises over $200K for Medical Aid For Palestinians
Here's a chance for you to support Medical Aid For Palestinians (MAP) while also getting a little reward from the Games For Gaza Bundle on itch.io. The bundle has raised at time of writing $238,329.35, with their next goal to hit $300K before the bundle ends.
Linux Magazine ☛ In the news
In the news: Valve Updates Proton to Greatly Improve backdoored Windows Gaming on GNU/Linux; New Linux Vulnerability Enables Privilege Escalation; elementary OS 7.1 Available for Download; The GNU Project Celebrates Its 40th Birthday; Linux Kernel Reducing Long-Term Support; Fedora 39 Beta Available for Testing; Fedora GNU/Linux 40 to Drop X11 for KDE Plasma; and Real-Time Ubuntu Available in proprietary trap AWS Marketplace.