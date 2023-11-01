GNOME Shell and Mutter 45.1 Released with Xwayland and Wayland Improvements
GNOME Shell 45.1 looks like a small update that fixes the handling of scrolling on sliders, improves the recording indicator when using the Light style, fixes shrinking of the Calendar pop-up on date changes, adds the ability to handle unredirection of the Activities Overview as part of the state transition, as well as the ability to handle desktop windows during workspace animations.
On the other hand, Mutter 45.1 comes with more than changes, including improved Xwayland support by enabling the XDG portal only when it’s not nested and fixing headless setup with the NVIDIA graphics driver, the ability to apply track point settings, as well as improved Wayland support by sending keyboard modifiers after the enter event.