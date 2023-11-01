BiBi-Linux wiper targets Israeli companies - Help Net Security
The Security Joes Incident Response team found the malware during a forensics investigation of a breach within an Israeli company.
“This malware is an x64 ELF executable, lacking obfuscation or protective measures. It allows attackers to specify target folders and can potentially destroy an entire operating system if run with root permissions,” Security Joes researchers noted.
A new malware wiper known as BiBi-Linux is being used to destroy data in attacks targeting Linux systems belonging to Israeli companies.
Security Joes' Incident Response team discovered the malicious payload while investigating the breach of an Israeli organization's network. Currently, only two security vendors' malware scanning engines detect BiBi-Linux as malicious, according to VirusTotal.
The malware reveals its true nature by not dropping a ransom note or providing victims with a way to reach out to the attackers to negotiate payment for a decryptor, even though it fakes file encryption,