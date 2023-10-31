Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles

Highlights of Linux kernel 6.6 include the long-awaited Shadow Stack hardware security feature to protect your Intel CPUs against stack-overwrite attacks, a new firmware-attributes driver for changing BIOS settings from within Linux on HP devices, a new eventfs subsystem for better memory efficiency of the tracing subsystem, and new IIO and Intel IVSC MEI drivers.

Back in April, I reported that Mozilla was offering a DEB package of the Firefox 113 release during the beta testing phase. Unfortunately, that was the only time a DEB package was available for download and, of course, it didn’t make it into the final release of Firefox 113, nor future releases.

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.6 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.6 kernel is here to adjust the cleaning up of upstream changes to x86 microcode loaders, Intel AVS, Werror handling, as well as RPM spec file changes.

Coming just three weeks after VLC 3.0.19, the VLC 3.0.20 release fixes a potential security issue (OOB Write) in demuxers affecting MMS:// links by checking user size bounds, a crash that occurred with some old AMD graphics drivers, and a crash that occurred when the AV1 hardware decoder failed.

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

This tutorial will help you configure font replacements on LibreOffice. This means the computer will automatically replace a font in an opened document with an existing font on your Ubuntu system, for example, replacing Times New Roman with a very identical font like FreeSerif. This is useful for teachers and students in increasing document compatibility/readability for themselves. This is applicable for all application suites including Writer, Calc and Impress. Now let's take care of it.

Wind River Linux Drives New Solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 31, 2023



Mainstream consumers typically do not know the Linux operating system powers their email service, favorite websites, television sets, and even their mobile phones and computers in some cases. Now, Wind River Linux is making inroads into the operation of electric-powered cars.

The commercial embedded Linux developer, headquartered in Alameda, Calif., delivers software for mission-critical intelligent systems. It is helping to accelerate digital transformation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. Its Linux tools and lifecycle services for automotive use help manufacturers build and support intelligent edge solutions.

“The role of software is increasingly important for the automobile industry. Linux software can unlock new possibilities to grow value for both car makers and consumers,” Avijit Sinha, chief product officer at Wind River, told LinuxInsider.

Wind River Linux can help automotive innovators implement modernized development frameworks that leverage AI in the cloud and at the edge. Combined with software lifecycle management capabilities, it enables them to accelerate their innovations and drive the realization of software-defined vehicles forward, he explained.

