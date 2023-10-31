NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux Graphics Driver Is Out with Wayland Improvements, More
NVIDIA 545.29.02 is here with beta-quality support for NVIDIA GeForce and NVIDIA Workstation GPUs to open-source Linux kernel modules that NVIDIA offers alongside the proprietary variant of its graphics driver.
Since 2024 looks to become the “year of the Wayland desktop(™)”, it’s obvious that the new NVIDIA graphics driver release also improves support for Wayland systems. For example, it improves support for the “Night Light” and “Night Color” features available in the GNOME and KDE Plasma desktop environments when using the Wayland session.