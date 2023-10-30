today's leftovers
-
11 Best Lightweight Android Emulators for PC To Use in 2023
Do you ever wish to use your Android applications on your PC? I do, to say the least; you can do this too; all you need to do is install an emulator. The only downfall is that many of these are heavy therefore older systems might struggle when using them.
-
Hackaday ☛ Real NES Plays Frame-Perfect For You On Twitch
Have you ever wanted to be the best Super Mario Brothers speedrunner, but you just couldn’t do the frame-perfect inputs? Fear not, because [Gregory Strike] is here to save the day with his automatic NES controller!
-
Aigars Mahinovs ☛ Aigars Mahinovs: Figuring out finances part 4
At the end of the last part of this, we got a Home Assistant OS installation that contains in itself a Firefly III instance and that contains all the current financial information. Now I will try to connect the two.
While it could be nice to create a fully-featured integration for Firefly III to Home Assistant to communicate all interesting values and events, I have an interest on programming a more advanced data point calculation for my budget needs, so a less generic, but more flexible approch is a better one for me. So I was quite interested when among the addons in the Home Assistant Addon Store I saw AppDaemon - a way to simply integrate arbitrary Python processing with Home Assistant. Let's see if that can do what I want.
For start, after reading the tutorial , I wanted to create a simple script that would use Firefly III REST API to read the current balance of my main account and then send that to Home Assistant as a sensor value, which then can be displayed on a dashboard.
-
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 536
**libedit** , **libevent** , **libexif** , **libfakekey** , **libffi** ,
**libglade** , **libgnome-keyring** , **libgnt** , **libgphoto2** ,
**libgpod** , **libgsf** , **libgtop** , **libical** , **libid3tag** ,
**libidl** from the **l** software series of Slackware.
shasum -a256=ce21fd322e7a001610d19865002ad5cea64aaccf753d7293bc781ed0aec54bbb
-
JupiterMedia ☛ We Nixed Proxmox | LINUX Unplugged 534
We did Proxmox dirty last week, so we try to explain our thinking. But first, a few things have gone down that you should know about.
-
Tom MacWright ☛ Rendering Tidbyt graphics in Rust
One of my other long-term projects has been building new graphics for my Tidbyt in Rust. It has been a slow, silly process in which I celebrate when a single pixel lights up on the device. I’m not even writing firmware or code that runs “on the device” - that’s a stretch goal for someday. I’m just writing a Rust program that renders some WebP graphics and pushes them to Tidbyt’s API.
-
Rlang ☛ Introducing anomalize for timetk in R (For Time Series Anomaly Detection)Hey guys, welcome back to my R-tips newsletter. In today’s R-Tip, I’m sharing BRAND NEW time series anomaly detection functionality I just added to timetk in R.
-
Rlang ☛ All The Right Friends II: clustering papers using Surveillance Giant Google Scholar data
In a previous post, I looked at how Surveillance Giant Google Scholar ranks co-authors. While I had the data available I wondered whether paper authorship could be used in other ways.
-
SANS ☛ "Spam or Phishing" Looking for Credentials and Passwords, (Sun, Oct 29th)