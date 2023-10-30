Tux Machines

How To Merge MKV Videos Made Easy

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

How To Install Mageia 9 GNU/Linux with Dualboot, UEFI and External Drive Methods

This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

DietPi October 2023 news

Coin-sized Linux Micro development board with Rockchip RV1103

Linux Kernel 6.6 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Linux kernel 6.6 include the long-awaited Shadow Stack hardware security feature to protect your Intel CPUs against stack-overwrite attacks, a new firmware-attributes driver for changing BIOS settings from within Linux on HP devices, a new eventfs subsystem for better memory efficiency of the tracing subsystem, and new IIO and Intel IVSC MEI drivers.

12 of the Best Compression Tools to Compress Files on Linux
File compression is an integral part of system administration. Finding the best compression method requires significant determination. Luckily, there are many robust compression tools for Linux that make backing up system data easier. Here, we present some of the best Linux compression tools that can be used to compress files in Linux.
5 reasons Linux is the best OS for coding
Linux is the better alternative for programming and software development
Review: The Murena Two with privacy switches
Murena is an organization which develops and distributes an open source operating system which takes Android and strips away the Google components, replacing them with privacy-focused alternatives
Linux Kernel 6.6 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the final release of the Linux 6.6 kernel series as a major update that introduces several new features, updated and new drivers for better hardware support, and other changes.
Free Software is a Wild Animal, Not a Pet, and One Entity Controlling It All Would Harm Its Freedom (and Users' Too)
In the Free software world, including GNU/Linux, we want choices, not just freedom to modify a component over which we have no choice (no viable alternative)
TDE R14.1.1 released!
The Trinity Desktop Environment development team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the TDE R14.1.1 release
Review of RaZberry 7 Pro Z-Wave Raspberry Pi HAT and Z-Uno2 Z-Wave board
Z-Wave.Me has sent us a couple of Smart Home devices based on Z-Wave technology for review, namely the RaZberry 7 Pro Raspberry Pi HAT and the Z-Uno2 board
Did India copy Android-compatible GrapheneOS in building its ‘indigenous’ operating system?
Security experts said doubts over the originality and security of the project could be resolved with more transparency
The Best Wallpaper Changer Extension for Ubuntu
Looking for an easy-to-use desktop wallpaper slideshow tool for Ubuntu
Crunch – lossy PNG image file optimization
It’s free and open source software
Unfinished projects
During the last years, I’ve been doing a lot of coding and no blogging
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (42/2023): A Sailfish Community Update and upstream Ubuntu Touch builds for PinePhone
Also: A Ubuntu Touch Q&A, new Manjaro builds for PinePhone (Pro), Lomiri running on Mir 2 on postmarketOS, a timeline for Plasma 6, rustup packagaed in Debian and more!
DietPi October 2023 news
DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices
October 2023 Web Server Survey
Further decreases for Microsoft this month
KDE and GNOME: Unfinished Work, PlasmaTube, This Week in GNOME, and FlatSync Status Updat
4 reports from today
Software: Data Science Notebook Software, Wallpaper Changers, and Crunch
3 new articles or lists
Netgate Announces to Stop Offering pfSense Home+Lab
Netgate discontinues the pfSense Home+Lab offering due to unauthorized redistribution. Dive into the reasons and repercussions
Nimo Planet completes spatial computing system for hybrid work
The solution is built on the foundation of Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and Linux, Nimo OS is based on the Android ecosystem
Security Leftovers
Many of stories and CISA lists
Canoeboot 20231026 released!
This new release, Canoeboot 20231026, released today 26 October 2023, is based on the Libreboot 20231021 release
FreeBSD 14.0-RC3 Now Available
The third RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
Taking Stock: The Present Condition of GNOME Web (Epiphany)
We examine the present condition of GNOME Web (Epiphany) in this 2023 status update article with its accessibility, privacy features, and compatibility with modern web standards. Is this open-source gem poised to challenge Chrome and Firefox? Let's find out.
Developing Nations or B.R.I.C.S. Has a Thirst for Knowledge About GNU/Linux and BSDs
Demand or a "growing thirst" for news about Free software seems not to come from Western nations as much as "developing" (poor) nations
Security Leftovers
half a dozen more stories
Linux on Scratch Is Proven Possible, Thanks to This Clever RISC-V Emulator Project
Running a Scratch port of Charles Lohr's RISC-V emulator, this clever project achieves the seemingly impossible.
A new accessibility architecture for modern free desktops
My name is Matt Campbell, and I’m delighted to announce that I’m joining the GNOME accessibility team to develop a new accessibility architecture
Open source vs 'sort of' open source is as old as software
Then there are programs that started as open source, but their owners and licenses shifted the rules over time so that many people no longer even know that they were ever open source
Fedora Linux 39 Release Delayed Due to Last-Minute Bugs
Due to some last-minute bugs, Fedora 39, slated for release on October 24, is postponed with a new release date of October 31
The 6 Best System Monitor Apps for Linux
Want a system monitor app that will help you efficiently manage resources on your Linux PC? Here are some of the best options
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 gains upstream Linux support
Linaro has announced upstream Linux support for the newly released Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform also codenamed SM8650
Linux Mint 21.3 to Ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and Experimental Wayland Support
Linux Mint 21.3 will be the first release of Linux Mint to ship with an experimental Wayland session for its Cinnamon flavor.
These past 2 weeks in KDE: Wayland color management, the desktop cube returns, and optional shadows in Spectacle
I challenge anyone to read this week’s (well, these past two weeks’) report and not find something they’ve been wanting for a long time
Coin-sized Linux Micro development board with Rockchip RV1103
The Luckfox Pico Mini is a low-cost Linux micro development board equipped with a Rockchip RV1103
Thunderbird for Android / K-9 Mail: September 2023 Progress Report
Welcome back to your monthly K-9 Mail update! The previous month ended with Mozilla’s All-Hands event in Montreal, Canada
Ready to play Mageia for gamers and creators
Mageia offers an improved experience for gamers, digital content creators, video editing and all multimedia
Games: Valheim, ARK: Survival Ascended, Steam Scream: The Reveng, Blacksad: Under the Skin
Latest 4 articles from Liam Dawe
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” Is Slated for Release on April 25th, 2024
Canonical unveiled today the codename of the next Ubuntu version, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, as the “Noble Numbat”, which is slated for release next year on April 25th.
Apache, Plasma, firewalld updates in Tumbleweed
This week saw a major transition in openSUSE Tumbleweed for YaST as it moved to a new major version