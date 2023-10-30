This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

Highlights of Linux kernel 6.6 include the long-awaited Shadow Stack hardware security feature to protect your Intel CPUs against stack-overwrite attacks, a new firmware-attributes driver for changing BIOS settings from within Linux on HP devices, a new eventfs subsystem for better memory efficiency of the tracing subsystem, and new IIO and Intel IVSC MEI drivers.

Trinity Desktop Environment 14.1.1: Your Classic Linux Desktop Choice

posted by Arindam Giri on Oct 30, 2023



The Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE), a project that continues to cherish and refine the classic KDE 3 desktop philosophy, has just unveiled its latest update - TDE 14.1.1.

The Trinity Desktop Environment is a spiritual successor to KDE 3.5, designed and maintained by a small yet dedicated development team. If you've ever been nostalgic for the days when KDE 3.5 reigned supreme, Trinity Desktop Environment is your go-to solution. It keeps the spirit of the classic KDE interface alive, allowing users to experience the excellent desktop methodology of the old.

