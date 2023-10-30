Trinity Desktop Environment 14.1.1: Your Classic Linux Desktop Choice
The Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE), a project that continues to cherish and refine the classic KDE 3 desktop philosophy, has just unveiled its latest update - TDE 14.1.1.
The Trinity Desktop Environment is a spiritual successor to KDE 3.5, designed and maintained by a small yet dedicated development team. If you've ever been nostalgic for the days when KDE 3.5 reigned supreme, Trinity Desktop Environment is your go-to solution. It keeps the spirit of the classic KDE interface alive, allowing users to experience the excellent desktop methodology of the old.