This tutorial will help you configure font replacements on LibreOffice. This means the computer will automatically replace a font in an opened document with an existing font on your Ubuntu system, for example, replacing Times New Roman with a very identical font like FreeSerif. This is useful for teachers and students in increasing document compatibility/readability for themselves. This is applicable for all application suites including Writer, Calc and Impress. Now let's take care of it.

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!