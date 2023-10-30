This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

Putting the Size of GNU/Linux in Perspective

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 30, 2023,

updated Oct 30, 2023



As many people are aware, Africa is a massive continent, but the flattened maps hide or obscure its true size. The same is true for Brazil.

Africa is where GNU/Linux made big gains in recent years.

In relative terms, Canada, the US, and Europe aren't that big. Those are the places where Apple and Microsoft maintain high market share. In terms of their population size, they're not that big either. India is about half the size of China and their populations combined add up to about 3 billion people, more than 3 times more than Canada, the US, and Europe combined.

These maps are important because they serve as a reminder that judging the size of GNU/Linux based on intentionally distorted and biased maps would lead us astray. █