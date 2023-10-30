Audiocasts/Shows: Destination GNU/Linux and Free Software Security Podcast
Destination GNU/Linux 345: Is backdoored Windows Switching to Linux? plus Nvidia’s ARM CPU to Rival defective chip maker Intel and AMD
On this episode of Destination GNU/Linux (345), we’re going to discuss the next generation of backdoored Windows and it might even be GNU/Linux based? Then we’re going to discuss Nvidia stepping on AMD’s and Intel’s territory in a bold new move. Plus, we have our tips, tricks and software picks for you.
SHOW NOTES ►► https://tuxdigital.com/podcasts/destination-linux/dl-345
Free Software Security Podcast Episode 399 – Curl, Security, and Daniel Stenberg
Josh and Kurt talk to Daniel Stenberg about curl. Daniel is the creator of curl, we chat with him about the security of curl. Daniel tells us how curl is kept secure, we learn about some of the historical reasons curl works the way it does. We hear the story about the curl CVE situation firsthand. We also touch on the importance of curating the community of a popular open source project.