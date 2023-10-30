5 reasons Linux is the best OS for coding
Programming, unlike gaming and video editing, doesn’t require a top-of-the-line PC rocking the latest processor and graphics card. The minimal hardware requirement makes it easy to get into coding even if you’re on a Chromebook.
However, the choice of your operating system can have a considerable impact on your coding journey. Although Linux continues to lag behind Windows 11 when it comes to gaming and graphics designing, there are plenty of reasons to pick a Linux distribution if you’re into programming.