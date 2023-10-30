Highlights of Linux kernel 6.6 include the long-awaited Shadow Stack hardware security feature to protect your Intel CPUs against stack-overwrite attacks, a new firmware-attributes driver for changing BIOS settings from within Linux on HP devices, a new eventfs subsystem for better memory efficiency of the tracing subsystem, and new IIO and Intel IVSC MEI drivers.

This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

5 reasons Linux is the best OS for coding

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 30, 2023



Programming, unlike gaming and video editing, doesn’t require a top-of-the-line PC rocking the latest processor and graphics card. The minimal hardware requirement makes it easy to get into coding even if you’re on a Chromebook.

However, the choice of your operating system can have a considerable impact on your coding journey. Although Linux continues to lag behind Windows 11 when it comes to gaming and graphics designing, there are plenty of reasons to pick a Linux distribution if you’re into programming.

