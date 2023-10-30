Highlights of Linux kernel 6.6 include the long-awaited Shadow Stack hardware security feature to protect your Intel CPUs against stack-overwrite attacks, a new firmware-attributes driver for changing BIOS settings from within Linux on HP devices, a new eventfs subsystem for better memory efficiency of the tracing subsystem, and new IIO and Intel IVSC MEI drivers.

This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

12 of the Best Compression Tools to Compress Files on Linux

File compression is an integral part of system administration. Finding the best compression method requires significant determination. Luckily, there are many robust compression tools for Linux that make backing up system data easier. Here, we present some of the best Linux compression tools that can be used to compress files in Linux.

1. LZ4

LZ4 is the compression tool of choice for admins who need lightning-fast compression and decompression speed. It utilizes the LZ4 lossless algorithm, which belongs to the family of LZ77 byte-oriented compression algorithms.

Moreover, LZ4 comes coupled with a high-speed decoder which can process more than 1 Gigabyte/second per CPU core. This makes it ideal for users who are looking to bundle large amounts of data with as little time as possible.

