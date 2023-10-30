12 of the Best Compression Tools to Compress Files on Linux
File compression is an integral part of system administration. Finding the best compression method requires significant determination. Luckily, there are many robust compression tools for Linux that make backing up system data easier. Here, we present some of the best Linux compression tools that can be used to compress files in Linux.
1. LZ4
LZ4 is the compression tool of choice for admins who need lightning-fast compression and decompression speed. It utilizes the LZ4 lossless algorithm, which belongs to the family of LZ77 byte-oriented compression algorithms.
Moreover, LZ4 comes coupled with a high-speed decoder which can process more than 1 Gigabyte/second per CPU core. This makes it ideal for users who are looking to bundle large amounts of data with as little time as possible.