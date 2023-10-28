Taking Stock: The Present Condition of GNOME Web (Epiphany)
It's time to shine the spotlight on a lesser-known contender that has been quietly evolving in the background - GNOME Web, formerly known as Epiphany. This open-source web browser, developed by the GNOME project for Unix-like systems, is shaping up to be a formidable competitor in the world of web browsing. It is also a "non-Firefox", "non-Chromium" open-source browser based on WebKitGTK.
But how well is it equipped with the features and needs of the modern web? Let's find out.