Red Hat's Latest Corporate Puff Pieces

Red Hat Official ☛ You Can’t Automate Collaboration
Lead Infrastructure Automation Engineer, Ulta Beauty
Red Hat Official ☛ Cohesity and Red Hat Enter Strategic Collaboration to Embed Red Hat Enterprise Linux into the Cohesity Data Cloud
Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Red Hat OpenShift Arrives
The next wave of IT modernization is here. Organizations are quickly adopting cloud-native strategies to accelerate AI adoption and supercharge application delivery. Gartner® predicts organizations need to modernize their applications, and that requires a modern infrastructure platform that’s simple to deploy and manage.
Red Hat Official ☛ Union Bank of the Philippines Chooses Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS to Increase Innovation and Speed to Market
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Philippines’ UnionBank is using Red Hat OpenShift Service on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the migration of mission-critical workloads from on-premises environments to AWS, the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. Using the agility of the cloud to scale its workloads on demand, UnionBank can launch innovative financial services, like digital wallets, artificial intelligence-powered financial assistants, and mobile payment apps faster compared to using on-premises environments.
Red Hat Official ☛ We Are Red Hat Week: 15 ways Red Hat culture sparks joy
As we gear up for the anniversary of the original release of Red Hat Linux on October 31st, Red Hatters all around the globe are celebrating We Are Red Hat Week this week. It is our annual celebration of all the things that make Red Hat, Red Hat: our brand, our culture, and, most of all, our people!
In preparation for this week, we asked folks to share their favorite part about working at Red Hat. We had an overwhelming number of responses talking about how Red Hat's culture—from management style to our open embracing of diversity and authenticity—brings Red Hatters joy. Here are a few of those responses.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat OpenShift and sigstore: A powerful pairing for software trustworthiness
As containerized software delivery progresses, Red Hat’s OpenShift has emerged as a beacon of trust in the open source domain. At the heart of this is OpenShift's strategic incorporation of Tekton Chains—a Kubernetes Custom Resource Definition (CRD) controller—to boost supply chain security for nearly every task and pipeline.
Moreover, OpenShift integrates Cosign extensively, a pivotal tool from the Sigstore family. With Cosign, OpenShift validates that container images are not only built with integrity but are also cryptographically signed, thereby providing an authentication mechanism that asserts the provenance and integrity of the container images. These verifiable signatures offer an additional layer of trust, verifying that no unauthorized changes have been made post-signing.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat and HCLTech reinvent cloud-native for telecommunications
The telecommunications industry is one of the most competitive as new providers join incumbents to tap into demand for broadband-enabled communications and 24/7 connectivity. Infrastructure developments underpinned by 5G and edge technologies create opportunities for service providers of all sizes to help businesses across all sectors adapt and reinvent.
In turn, maximizing the capabilities of 5G, edge computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning (AI/ML) when creating innovative customer offerings requires service providers to undergo their own transformation.