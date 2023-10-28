Red Hat's Latest Corporate Puff Pieces

As we gear up for the anniversary of the original release of Red Hat Linux on October 31st, Red Hatters all around the globe are celebrating We Are Red Hat Week this week. It is our annual celebration of all the things that make Red Hat, Red Hat: our brand, our culture, and, most of all, our people!

In preparation for this week, we asked folks to share their favorite part about working at Red Hat. We had an overwhelming number of responses talking about how Red Hat's culture—from management style to our open embracing of diversity and authenticity—brings Red Hatters joy. Here are a few of those responses.