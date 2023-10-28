I could write 20,000 words on this topic and still not be at the end. The word miserable barely does justice to how badly this stuff is designed for people to use. Complexity is an unavoidable side effect of flexibility in software. If your thing can do many things, it is harder to use.

We rely on expertise as a species to assist us with areas outside of our normal functions. I don't know anything about medicine, I go to a doctor. I have no idea how one drives a semi truck or flies a plane or digs a mine. Our ability to let people specialize is a key component to our ability to advance. So it is not reasonable to say "if you do anything with security at all you must become an expert in security".