This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

GNOME 45.1 looks like a small point release, even if I expected it to bring some big changes. It comes with an updated GNOME Software app that offers improved Flatpak permission checks and the ability to report PackageKit GPG-related errors in the GUI, some styling fixes, and optimized loading of the App Details page.

As I reported a couple of months ago, Linux Mint 21.3 is planned for release on Christmas 2023, but there were no details at that moment in time about its new features except that it would bring a new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” will be Canonical’s 40th Ubuntu release and 10th LTS (Long-Term Support) release, receiving up to 10 years of software and security updates, until April 2034.

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

Open source vs 'sort of' open source is as old as software

Then there are programs that started as open source, but their owners and licenses shifted the rules over time so that many people no longer even know that they were ever open source. Take, for example, Apple macOS.

What's that? You didn't know macOS was open source? Well, it was.

At its heart, macOS is based on Darwin, a Unix operating system. When Steve Jobs came back to Apple, he brought with him his NeXTStep Unix-based operating system. In 2000, Apple retired its Classic Mac operating system in favor of macOS Darwin. Besides NeXTStep, Darwin borrowed liberally from the open source FreeBSD and Mach operating system.

