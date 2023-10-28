Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5, SparkFun, and More

Hello and welcome back to another Friday Product Post here at SparkFun Electronics! This week, we have a fine new selection of Qwiic sensors for you. We start the week off with the new SparkFun Qwiic Photoacoustic Spectroscopy CO2 Sensor that utilizes Infineons's PASCO2V01 sensor to provide you with highly accurate CO2 data with a combination of narrow-band filtered IR light and audio to measure CO2 molecule concentration. Following that, we have a Standard and Mini-sized version of our new SparkFun Qwiic Human Presence and Motion Sensors featuring STMicro's STHS34PF80. These two small boards are designed to measure an object's precise black-body radiation (as described by Planck's law) and monitor ambient temperature conditions within its 80° field of view. Let's jump in and take a closer look!