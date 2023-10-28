Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5, SparkFun, and More
DIY Raspberry Pi 5-powered computer| HackSpace #72
With more computing power than ever before, Raspberry Pi 5 makes a great device for building your own computer with. Obviously, this can be as simple as putting it on your desk and plugging in a keyboard, laptop, and monitor, but the adaptability of Raspberry Pi means that you can create something far more complex if you’d like.
Raspberry Pi-Powered FPV Scorpion
The robot’s mechanical parts are 3D-printed, including the legs, base, and tail. There’s even a nice cover that goes over the Pi hardware to make it look a bit more finished/cute. Code and 3D files are available on GitHub, and the build looks like a fun and approachable walking robot project!
[Repeat] Everything I've learned building the fastest Arm desktop
This is the fastest Arm desktop in the world, yes, even faster than the M2 Ultra Mac Pro. And today, I made it even faster.
[Repeat] High-airflow case for my FreeBSD workstation
All this is to say I’m in the market for a new case. I’ve been a MiniITX user for years, but I’m also considering expanding slightly to MicroATX for my next eventual upgrade. As I get older, I’m realising things like heat and noise are more important to me than raw performance; though the latter would be helped by a system that can handle the former. And while MiniITX is impressive, it’s a bit of a pain to work with.
Measure CO2 When It Matters
Hello and welcome back to another Friday Product Post here at SparkFun Electronics! This week, we have a fine new selection of Qwiic sensors for you. We start the week off with the new SparkFun Qwiic Photoacoustic Spectroscopy CO2 Sensor that utilizes Infineons's PASCO2V01 sensor to provide you with highly accurate CO2 data with a combination of narrow-band filtered IR light and audio to measure CO2 molecule concentration. Following that, we have a Standard and Mini-sized version of our new SparkFun Qwiic Human Presence and Motion Sensors featuring STMicro's STHS34PF80. These two small boards are designed to measure an object's precise black-body radiation (as described by Planck's law) and monitor ambient temperature conditions within its 80° field of view. Let's jump in and take a closer look!