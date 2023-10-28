Open Hardware: Pimoroni, Raspberry Pi, Retro, and 3-D Printing
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Acorn Atom: Restoration Part 1
In my previous post, I discussed the massive haul of Acorn related equipment I received, and one important piece in the collection was an Acorn Atom. Today I got to test if it worked!
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Pimoroni PicoVision Review: Two RP2040 Chips, Retro Video
With two RP2040s, Pimoroni’s PicoVision has a CPU and GPU built for retro coding and video projects. Powered by MicroPython or C, this retro coding platform will challenge your coding skills. New coders have nothing to fear as the MicroPython module is easy to work with.
-
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #450 - Giant Pi clusters and a dress with eyes
Howdy, Did you hear? Raspberry Pi 5 is here! But that’s not all that’s been going on this week. We were impressed by a self-taught teacher’s giant Pi clusters, and came over all spooky when a Pi-powered dress with eyes looked at us funny.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Hobbyists Push Back Against 3D Printer Crackdowns
Makers are worried that a series of new laws will harm their ability to easily buy and use a 3D printer.