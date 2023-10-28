Linux on Scratch Is Proven Possible, Thanks to This Clever RISC-V Emulator Project
Pseudonymous developer "bilman66" has achieved the seemingly impossible by getting a Linux operating system to boot in the Scratch visual coding environment — by writing a Scratch RISC-V emulator.
"A real build of the Linux 6.1.14 kernel running in pure Scratch code," bilman66 writes of their creation, brought to our attention by Adafruit. "The Linux build comes with the usual programs like cat/echo and is fully capable of running shell scripts, but it also comes with Duktape (a JavaScript engine), as well as ed for text editing, and CoreMark for benchmarking."