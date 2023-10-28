This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

GNOME 45.1 looks like a small point release, even if I expected it to bring some big changes. It comes with an updated GNOME Software app that offers improved Flatpak permission checks and the ability to report PackageKit GPG-related errors in the GUI, some styling fixes, and optimized loading of the App Details page.

As I reported a couple of months ago, Linux Mint 21.3 is planned for release on Christmas 2023, but there were no details at that moment in time about its new features except that it would bring a new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” will be Canonical’s 40th Ubuntu release and 10th LTS (Long-Term Support) release, receiving up to 10 years of software and security updates, until April 2034.

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

Linux on Scratch Is Proven Possible, Thanks to This Clever RISC-V Emulator Project

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 28, 2023



Pseudonymous developer "bilman66" has achieved the seemingly impossible by getting a Linux operating system to boot in the Scratch visual coding environment — by writing a Scratch RISC-V emulator.

"A real build of the Linux 6.1.14 kernel running in pure Scratch code," bilman66 writes of their creation, brought to our attention by Adafruit. "The Linux build comes with the usual programs like cat/echo and is fully capable of running shell scripts, but it also comes with Duktape (a JavaScript engine), as well as ed for text editing, and CoreMark for benchmarking."

