Fedora Family / IBM Leftovers
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Dell ships integrated OpenShift application delivery appliance [Ed: Both companies pay this site to produce propaganda for them]
Dell Technologies Inc. today said it’s shipping the integrated application delivery platform combining Dell hardware and Red Hat Inc.’s OpenShift management platform for software containers that it announced in May.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ IBM beats expectations as AI powers software revenue growth
Shares of IBM Corp. gained a percentage point in the after-hours trading session today after the company delivered third-quarter financial results that came in just ahead of analyst’s expectations The company reported earnings before certain costs such as stock compensation of $2.20 per share, coming in ahead of the $2.13 per share forecast.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: CPE Weekly Update – Week 43 2023
This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team. If you have any questions or feedback, please respond to this report or contact us on #redhat-cpe channel on matrix.
-
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.1.25 and 8.2.12
RPMs of PHP version 8.2.12 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 37 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php82 repository for EL 7.
RPMs of PHP version 8.1.25 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 37 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...) and in the remi-php81 repository for EL 7.
-
Linuxiac ☛ Fedora 39 Release Delayed by a Week for the Second Time
Due to two last-minute issues, Fedora 39's release has been pushed back one more week, with a new target date of November 7.
Update
Another puff piece:
-
Red Hat and Dell team up for innovative OpenShift and bare metal solution [Ed: Yet another bribed-for article for two firms that pay for these puff pieces (they barely hide it)]
Two major enterprise players are engaged in a joint initiative to bring containerization and bare metal together. A strategic partnership spanning more than two decades between Dell Technologies Inc. and Red Hat Inc. has led to a range of solutions, tools and reference architectures designed to simplify IT.