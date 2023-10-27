today's howtos
-
University of Toronto ☛ There are at least two ways to 'verify' TLS client host certificates
One of the lesser used aspects of TLS is that TLS clients can send a certificate to the TLS server, in addition to the server sending one to clients. In private deployments, these client certificates are often issued out of a private Certificate Authority, possibly with custom fields that are understood by the software involved. However, you can also use conventional public TLS certificates for hosts as client certificates, and there are situations where you might want to do this; for a non-hypothetical example, you might want to verify some sort of 'identity' of third party SMTP mail sending machines that are contacting your (public) SMTP server in order to give them extra privileges.
-
Peter Czanik: Sending logs to Splunk using syslog-ng
There are many ways you can collect log messages using syslog-ng and forward them to Splunk. In this blog I collect the history of Splunk support in syslog-ng, and the advantages and disadvantages of various solutions, both open source and commercial.
History
-
TechRepublic ☛ How to Install Adminer on Ubuntu Server
If you're looking for a simple-to-use web-based GUI for administering your relational MySQL databases and then some, Adminer may be what you're looking for.
-
Vitux ☛ How to Install Drupal CMS with Let’s Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04
Drupal is a free open source system and one of the most popular CMS platforms in the world. It is written in PHP and uses MariaDB as its database backend. It is used for creating various types of websites and blogs.
-
Make Use Of ☛ How to Exit an Unresponsive SSH Session on Linux
You may be typing in a remote SSH session, and suddenly, nothing happens. The system doesn't seem to respond to your keystrokes. What do you do?
Here's why it happens, how to quit an unresponsive SSH session, and why you might want to switch to Mosh.
-
Make Use Of ☛ How to Control the CPU Fan Speed on Linux
CPU fan speeds are typically automatically managed. This is beneficial in a variety of ways—it ensures that your system can cool itself adequately depending on current temperatures and power-saving settings—but sometimes, it just isn’t enough.
Manually adjusting your CPU fan speeds is a great way to prioritize benefits like quietness or cooling by your preferences. The best part is that you can easily accomplish this on your Linux system with the help of fancontrol or other fan speed control applications.