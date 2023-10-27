Raspberry Pi CM4-based industrial panel PC adds 4G LTE, RS232 and RS485, M.2 NVMe SSD
As shown in the long specifications and block diagram above, the panel PC’s design is starting to get rather complex with so many features, but I’d assume EDATEC must have had requests from their customers to add the extra features within the panel PC.
Just like the previous model, the ED-HMI2120-101C industrial panel PC runs Raspberry Pi OS on the Raspberry Pi CM4 module with extra drivers for features that are not supported out of the box by the default OS. As noted in the previous article, the display does not have any ingress protection (IP) rating so it’s not suitable in environments where the front panel may be exposed to liquids as with some competing RPi CM4 panel PCs such as the ComfilePi CPi-C070WR4C or WIN Enterprises PL-50300 which are rated IP67.