Microsoft Will be Presumed Dead When Windows Has Market Share Under 1%
The "clown computing" business is just accounting fraud and chatbots are a money sink (massive losses)
"Shouldn't we leave the [Microsoft] elephant alone and stop poking it with sticks? Well, the problem is they aren't going to leave us alone."
--Jeremy Allison, LCA 2010
IN Africa and in India Microsoft's share on the client side is rapidly diminishing. Microsoft is no African or Indian elephant if its share on the client side is about 16% (that's one in six clients).
But as per Microsoft's own (confidential, internal) presentation, don't assume you've won until the very end. Microsoft needs to go out of business (it's poking us with sticks) and in order for GNU/Linux to succeed we need to see Windows gone like Symbian or Solaris.
The reality of the matter is that Microsoft wants and needs Windows to dominate (success means monopoly rents), so it can never and will never tolerate GNU/Linux. █