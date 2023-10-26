Latest Steam Client Update Enables New VR Gamepad UI in SteamVR Beta on Linux
For Linux gamers, the new Steam Client update includes the 64-bit openvr_api.so library to enable the new VR gamepad UI in SteamVR beta, improves screen reader support, fixes the in-game overlay keyboard input to work on systems with iBus, such as GNOME, adds the -cef-force-accessibility flag to force steamwebhelper to enable accessibility support, and improves the handling of some open URL requests.
Moreover, the new Steam Client release also adds support for SteamVR 2.0, a major update that transitions to the Steam Linux Runtime 3.0 (sniper) for improved compatibility, fixes runtime configuration to launch in Steam Linux Runtime 3.0 for improved startup on more Linux systems, improves support for Debian and Ubuntu systems, and fixes SteamVR Home and vrcompositor to launch under legacy scout runtime.