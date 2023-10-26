EU Cyber Resilience Act would harm open source software and competitiveness
If the EU Cyber Resilience Act is adopted in its present form, it would seriously harm the open source ecosystem and the competitiveness of the European economy, argues EDRi member Vrijschrift Foundation in a letter to the Dutch Parliament.
