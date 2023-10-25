Microsoft's Elephant in the Room
THE infamous software bully, Microsoft, has a debt crisis (growing in debt; the rising interest rate does not help), layoffs, and it is resorting as usual to accounting fraud. There are false figures being republished by irresponsible news sites and regulators are very deep asleep at the wheel. It took the IRS several decades to notice the very obvious tax evasions to the tune of almost 30 billion dollars! Did they not pay attention to all those Microsoft whistleblowers in the media? Everybody knew. The staff talked about the fraud half a decade ago [1, 2].
The reason there are so many layoffs and pay cuts (vastly greater than the media is willing to admit) is a lack of money or an inflow problem. Microsoft is desperately trying to reduce expenses while pursuing more bailouts. Microsoft wants the US taxpayers to rescue Microsoft.
I personally spoke about this financial fraud for many years and those who actively covered up the fraud, including Peter Bright (back when Microsoft openly announced losses), gave me grief and abuse for it (even in my own IRC channel).
Microsoft goes quite far to attack, intimidate, silence, and publicly humiliate those who speak about the fraud, including Microsoft's own dissenting insiders. █