Fedora Linux 39 Release Delayed Due to Last-Minute Bugs
The postponement of Fedora’s release is not something new that can surprise the devotees of this popular Linux distro. Many feel like Fedora is always late, but this misinterprets the process.
The Fedora team has always been committed to delivering products that meet the highest quality standards. Keeping this commitment in mind, the release of the eagerly anticipated Fedora 39, initially scheduled for October 24, has been postponed.
But while delays in software releases can be met with disappointment, it is essential to understand the rationale behind such decisions. The reason is that the Fedora team discovered some last-minute bugs that necessitated this postponement.
The highly anticipated release of Fedora 39, set to impress its vast user base with new features and optimizations, has been postponed for the second time.
As we informed you a few days ago, the first target release date, October 24, has been pushed back a week to October 31 due to several bugs discovered. Now, for the second time, due to last-minute issues, Fedora 39 has been delayed by a week, setting a new release target date of November 7.