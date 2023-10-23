Review: Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10 and Linux Mint 6 "Debian Edition"
It isn't often I get to test drive two such similar distributions (in this case both recently released members of the Debian/Ubuntu family) running the same desktop (Cinnamon) with similar goals. The two distributions, on paper at least, should be nearly identical, apart from the branding and a few default applications.
The experiences I encountered though were quite a bit different. The installers were mostly the same, apart from the order in which they performed actions, and a lot of the default applications were the same. Obviously, the desktop features were nearly identical (some settings, like the theme adjustments, were laid out a bit differently).