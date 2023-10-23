Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.

Review: Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10 and Linux Mint 6 "Debian Edition"

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 23, 2023



It isn't often I get to test drive two such similar distributions (in this case both recently released members of the Debian/Ubuntu family) running the same desktop (Cinnamon) with similar goals. The two distributions, on paper at least, should be nearly identical, apart from the branding and a few default applications.

The experiences I encountered though were quite a bit different. The installers were mostly the same, apart from the order in which they performed actions, and a lot of the default applications were the same. Obviously, the desktop features were nearly identical (some settings, like the theme adjustments, were laid out a bit differently).

Read on