qBittorrent 4.6 comes almost a year after the qBittorrent 4.5 series and introduces experimental BitTorrent over I2P (Invisible Internet Protocol) support for encrypted and anonymized torrenting. For those not in the know, I2P addressing uses a destination rather than an IP and port.

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.

Mozilla Firefox 119 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 23, 2023



Firefox 119 comes with an improved Firefox View feature that now offers more content, such as recently closed tabs and browsing history, which you can sort by date or site, as well as support for viewing all the opened tabs from all windows, and all the tabs from all of your synced devices.

Firefox 119 also appears to let you import some of your Chrome extensions (if they’re available for Firefox, of course) when migrating your data from Google Chrome, adds support for the Santali (sat) language, and support for remembering recently closed tabs between sessions even if automatic session restore is not enabled.

Read on