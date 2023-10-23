Mozilla Firefox 119 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Firefox 119 comes with an improved Firefox View feature that now offers more content, such as recently closed tabs and browsing history, which you can sort by date or site, as well as support for viewing all the opened tabs from all windows, and all the tabs from all of your synced devices.
Firefox 119 also appears to let you import some of your Chrome extensions (if they’re available for Firefox, of course) when migrating your data from Google Chrome, adds support for the Santali (sat) language, and support for remembering recently closed tabs between sessions even if automatic session restore is not enabled.