Chromium is Not Really Open, Chromium is Just Monoculture (and Firefox Has Given Up, Mozilla is Sponsored by the Chromium Company)
THE company behind Firefox is sliding down into oblivion, as noted this morning in the sister site, urging people to adopt Web browsers from companies that aren't Google, controlled by Google, or base their browser/s on Chromium (i.e. Google).
The new site of Tux Machines is tested using a wide range of browsers, including ncurses ones and independent implementations like NetSurf's (or lesser-known derivatives). Sadly, however, not many people bother to even test sites they build with anything other than Chromium-derived browsers (even proprietary ones like Chrome and Opera). Many have quit testing with Firefox, too, citing "low market share".
The World Wide Web is not Open (as in Open Web) anymore. That's where we are now. It'll be exceedingly difficult to correct this. At least here in Tux Machines we take these matters quite seriously. Without a standard-based Web that everyone can build for - including autonomous projects that aren't just some JavaScript-based "apps" built upon third-party "frameworks" - usability and accessibility will go down the drain, imperiling the most vulnerable in society. █