Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.

qBittorrent 4.6 comes almost a year after the qBittorrent 4.5 series and introduces experimental BitTorrent over I2P (Invisible Internet Protocol) support for encrypted and anonymized torrenting. For those not in the know, I2P addressing uses a destination rather than an IP and port.

Chromium is Not Really Open, Chromium is Just Monoculture (and Firefox Has Given Up, Mozilla is Sponsored by the Chromium Company)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 23, 2023



THE company behind Firefox is sliding down into oblivion, as noted this morning in the sister site, urging people to adopt Web browsers from companies that aren't Google, controlled by Google, or base their browser/s on Chromium (i.e. Google).

The new site of Tux Machines is tested using a wide range of browsers, including ncurses ones and independent implementations like NetSurf's (or lesser-known derivatives). Sadly, however, not many people bother to even test sites they build with anything other than Chromium-derived browsers (even proprietary ones like Chrome and Opera). Many have quit testing with Firefox, too, citing "low market share".

The World Wide Web is not Open (as in Open Web) anymore. That's where we are now. It'll be exceedingly difficult to correct this. At least here in Tux Machines we take these matters quite seriously. Without a standard-based Web that everyone can build for - including autonomous projects that aren't just some JavaScript-based "apps" built upon third-party "frameworks" - usability and accessibility will go down the drain, imperiling the most vulnerable in society. █