Needless to say, fighting for the protection of encryption is a topic for us 365 days a year. But we want to use this day to reflect on some of the efforts we have initiated or supported in 2023 to ensure access to encryption and push back against government efforts that seek to undermine it - from signing letters and supporting ally organizations on a number of advocacy and awareness campaigns to expanding our outreach and training efforts or localizing educational content.
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.
qBittorrent 4.6 comes almost a year after the qBittorrent 4.5 series and introduces experimental BitTorrent over I2P (Invisible Internet Protocol) support for encrypted and anonymized torrenting. For those not in the know, I2P addressing uses a destination rather than an IP and port.
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 23, 2023
- Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Power Consumption
- This is a multi-part blog looking at an Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux
- Linux 6.6-rc7
- almost there now
- This Past Weekend in Tux Machines
- 2 days' GNU/Linux news
- Mozilla Firefox 119 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- the Mozilla Firefox 119 open-source web browser is now available for download and it’s time to take a first look at its new features and improvements.
- Android Leftovers
- Best VPN for Android in 2023
- Windows in China: It Must be Alarming to Microsoft and Its Drug Dealer, Bill Gates
- Vista 11 is simply not growing in China, it's GNU/Linux that's growing
- What Sort of Sick Person Tries to Put a GNU/Linux News Site Down?
- The more you attack GNU/Linux, the stronger it will get
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 22nd, 2023
- The 159th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 22nd, 2023.
- Moral Support for Richard Stallman From the FreeBSD Community
- Some of these comments may sound divisive and rude, but they echo what my wife and I experienced
- Chromium is Not Really Open, Chromium is Just Monoculture (and Firefox Has Given Up, Mozilla is Sponsored by the Chromium Company)
- ]usability and accessibility will go down the drain, imperiling the most vulnerable in society
- Security Leftovers
- today's howtos
- Android Leftovers
- Google Keep rolls out text formatting on Android [U: Old notes]
- PeaZip 9.5 File Archiver Brings UI and Performance Improvements
- The latest PeaZip 9.5 archiver unveils heightened performance, a faster mode for archive browsing, and polished file manager functionalities
- Errands is a Top To-Do List App for Linux Users
- To get stuff done you need to get organised, and to-do apps can be an invaluable tool in helping you achieve that
- 9 Halloween/Spooky Desktop Wallpapers for Ubuntu
- Should you like an image below do download it from Unsplash
- Keeping Things Simple Means Making Things Faster
- The static pages/site generator is simple and fast for now
- 8 Best Free and Open Source Replacements for ls
- The Command Line Interface (CLI) is a way of interacting with your computer
- Review: Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10 and Linux Mint 6 "Debian Edition"
- In the middle of October, Canonical published Ubuntu 23.10 and its herd of community editions soon followed
- qBittorrent 4.6 Released with Initial I2P Support, Torrent Tags Editing, and More
- qBittorrent 4.6 has been released today as a major update for this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client written in Qt and available for GNU/Linux.
- The Curious Case of Australia and GNU/Linux
- There are quite a few famous Linux developers who come from Australia
- The Journey of a Site With About 200,000 Web Pages
- And about 20,000 Gemini pages
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Events
- Prose linting with Vale and Flycheck in Emacs on FreeBSD
- Prose linting tool that runs on your local system
- Open Hardware and Retro Leftovers
- Arduino and more
- Security Leftovers
- Several stories, Free software focus
- pgAdmin 4 v7.8 Released
- The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 7.8
- Calamares & Arch (Derivatives)
- an independent Linux installer
- today's howtos
- 8 Best Free and Open Source Replacements for ls and a look at 'g'
- Some ls alternatives
- AlmaLinux vs Ubuntu - How to Select the Best One?
- Whenever a newcomer drops into the Linux world, he or she gets bombarded with hundreds of different flavors of Linux, known as distros. And so, Linux enthusiasts always create comparison guides on the go.
- Get Ready for Overskride: A Simple Bluetooth App for Linux
- Linux enthusiasts have a new reason to celebrate
- PeaZip 9.5 File Archiver Brings UI and Performance Improvements
- The latest PeaZip 9.5 archiver unveils heightened performance, a faster mode for archive browsing, and polished file manager functionalities
- Libre Arts - Weekly-ish recap — 22 October 2023
- Week highlights: new releases of LightZone, OSPRay, and Ardour, exciting changes coming to Krita
- The Dinner Table Talk at Internet Relay Chat (IRC)
- IRC is a real-time communication protocol with many hundreds if not thousands of applications offering full support
- Framework 13 Is The Last Laptop You Need To Buy
- true to its "build it the way you want it" philosophy, Framework doesn't force Windows on you
- The Green Robot (Linux Inside) Has Taken Over Asia
- Android dominates. Android uses Linux.
- Security and Digital Restrictions (DRM) Plots Like 'Attestation'
- Programming Leftovers
- Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, and More
- KDE Itinerary Update and Sam Thursfield's (GNOME) Update
- Android Leftovers
- How to create generative AI wallpapers with Android 14
- Warehouse: A Must-Have App Manager for Flatpak Enthusiasts
- Seeking an efficient Flatpak app manager? Warehouse’s intuitive GUI offers Flatpak users a seamless experience and efficiency. Check it out
- today's howtos
- Games: Steam Deck and Proton Updates
- Reviewers Anonymous take a spin of Alpine and contrast it with antiX
- On a whim, I gave alpine a try
- OpenBSD's buitl-in memory leak detection
- great malloc by the way, clean design and implementation
- Libreboot 20231021 released!
- This new release, Libreboot 20231021, released today 21 October 2023, is a new testing release of Libreboot
- Geary 44 Email App for Linux Adds Two Nifty Enhancements (UPDATED)
- Geary 44 sounds like an interesting release with useful changes
- KDE vs. GNOME: Choosing the Perfect Linux Desktop Experience
- A comparative study of two prominent Linux desktop environments, KDE and GNOME to assist you in making an informed choice.
- Unifont 15.1.03 Released
- Unifont 15.1.03 is now available
- Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, Linux Weekly Roundup, and Kernel
- Red Hat's Puff Pieces of the Week
- Perl and Python Programming
- Openwashing and Free Software
- Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Link Tech Show, and mintCast
- Security Leftovers
- today's howtos
- Meet ONLYOFFICE Docs v7.5: a built-in PDF editor, automatic hyphenation, Morph transitions and more
- ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors, a free desktop application for Linux
- Why Ubuntu 23.10 ISOs Have Been Temporarily Withdrawn
- Due to the hate speech found in some of the translations in the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop installer, the ISOs were withdrawn from the mirrors
- Voyager 23.10
- New release
- FreeBSD 14.0-RC2 Now Available
- The second RC build of the 14.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
- New YouTube Videos (Over Invidious)
- Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) Officially Released with Linux 6.5 and GNOME 45
- Canonical officially released today the Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) operating system, which comes with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies, improved hardware support, and many other changes.
- VirtualBox 7.0.12 Adds Initial Support for Linux 6.6 and openSUSE 15.5 Kernels
- Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.0.12 as another maintenance update in the latest VirtualBox 7.0 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software.
- Fedora 39 is Preparing for Release
- The latest release from the Fedora team is about to be unleashed and it includes plenty to excite users of all types
- Heavy Toll for Sites That Relied on Google and Search Engine Manipulation (SEO)
- Google sells ads, not news
- Kernel Build and Mesa Graphics
- Ubuntu on Laptops and Proprietary Software
- Programming Leftovers
- Raspberry Pi and Arduino Stories
- Software: YuranPad, WorldWideWeb, Listmonk, and More
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Events
- Security and Windows TCO
- today's howtos
- Bitwarden vs. Proton Pass: Comparing Top Open-Source Password Managers
- Bitwarden and Proton Pass are two excellent open-source password managers
- How to Build a Corporate Pyramid
- I strongly feel like the company is exploiting the presence of women as a sort of bait - a bait for the critics, especially ones who are guys
- Fedora Family / IBM: From airport ground staff operations to Fedora Operations Architect, report from Things Open 2023 (Raleigh, NC)
- Gnuastro 0.21 released
- I am happy to announce the release of GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro) version 0.21
- Games: Gearbits, Blender, Lutris, and More
- Linux Desktop Migration Tool
- I looked around and asked around, so that I could build on something instead of starting from scratch. But all I found were very personal scripts with hardcoded values, specific use cases… nothing generic enough.
- Locked and Loaded with new COSMIC DE Updates!
- The wallpaper in this mockup is an image from Greg Rakozy on Unsplash
- GNOME, Gear, Pipewire update in Tumbleweed
- Snapshots of openSUSE Tumbleweed this week ranged from small- to medium-sized updates
- Geany 2.0 Open-Source IDE Released with UI Improvements, Initial Meson Support
- Geany 2.0 has been released today as a major update to this fast and lightweight GTK-based open-source IDE (Integrated Development Environment).
- Peppermint Mini: The Newest Member of the Peppermint OS Family
- Still in beta, Peppermint Mini promises enhanced flexibility and options. Get a sneak peek at what it has to offer here
- Finally, An Open-Source 8088 BIOS
- For retrocomputing enthusiasts, it’s of great value to have a open-source BIOS that can be shared, modified, and tweaked as needed to suit a wide variety of end uses
- Octa-core Rockchip based SBC for autonomous mobile robots
- This SBC also supports the latest Debian 12 Bookworm in addition to Yocto
- More About the PineTime
- Since my initial review of the PineTime 10 days ago [1] I’ve used it in more situations
- GNU/Linux is Only Growing
- It's good to be advocating something that's on the rise
- Today in Techrights
