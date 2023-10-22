This was my week off and I wanted to learn some more Zig. What I did: dug into the Zig compiler, wrote toy programs to replicate parts of it, tried to understand the Zig way of doing things. I’ve also spent two days hacking a GTK feature into Ghostty, which is largely written in Zig. Feature is not done yet (god no.), but it’s probably been the most serious Zig coding I’ve done so far.

So I figured I’d send you some early, rough, subjective thoughts on learning Zig. This is not a comprehensive analysis of Zig and reasons for or against learning it. It’s thoughts that went through my head this week while writing Zig.