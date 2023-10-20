Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) Leftovers
BlackCat ransomware uses new ‘Munchkin’ Linux VM in stealthy attacks [Ed: A Microsoft Munchkin (shill) says "BlackCat's new Munchkin tool is a customized Alpine OS Linux distribution that comes as an ISO file." So basically it is just malware disguised as a distro. Don't download or use it, simple... Typical nonsense from this site, always trying to associate Linux with dangers and "back doors" to distract from Microsoft's]
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (linux-5.10 and webkit2gtk), Fedora (matrix-synapse and trafficserver), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable, ghostscript, libxpm, and ruby-RedCloth), Oracle (.NET 7.0, curl, dotnet7.0, galera, mariadb, go-toolset, golang, java-1.8.0-openjdk, and python-reportlab), Red Hat (php, php:8.0, tomcat, and varnish), Slackware (httpd), SUSE (bluetuith, grub2, kernel, rxvt-unicode, and suse-module-tools), and Ubuntu (dotnet6, dotnet7, dotnet8, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.15, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.15, linux-azure-fde, linux-azure-fde-5.15, linux-gcp, linux-gke, linux-gkeop, linux-hwe-5.15, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-5.15, linux-kvm, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-5.15,linux-nvidia, linux-oracle, linux-raspi, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.4, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-gcp, linux-gkeop, linux-hwe-5.4, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-5.4, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.4, linux-xilinx-zynqmp, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-6.2, linux-azure, linux-azure-6.2, linux-azure-fde-6.2, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-6.2, linux-hwe-6.2, linux-kvm, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-6.2, linux-oracle, linux-raspi, linux-starfive, linux, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-4.15, linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-lts-xenial, linux-azure, linux-bluefield, linux-intel-iotg, linux-oem-6.1, linux-raspi, and mutt).
Another small firm suffers a serious ransomware attack: Cadre Services gets mauled by AlphV
Cadre Services (previously known as Premier Staffing) is a Wisconsin-based company providing employment and staffing services for office professionals. They have been in business since 1994.
Police employee arrested for computer trespassing and violation of official secrecy
An employee of the Amsterdam police unit was arrested this week on suspicion of computer trespassing and violation of official secrecy.
The investigation into the employee is conducted by the Safety, Integrity and Complaints department (VIK) of the Amsterdam unit under the direction of the Public Prosecution Service in Amsterdam. The police and the Public Prosecution Service are not making any further statements about the case at this time.
France frees the two biggest Spanish hackers
Last Thursday, French Justice released two Spanish hackers, aged 26 and 28, arrested last summer on charges of attacking 26 French companies from which they supposedly demanded million-dollar ransoms. After the investigation and the oral hearing, it was discovered that the investigation had no credibility.
The Prosecutor’s Office had requested imprisonment for the two arrested men, to whom the French Police attributed the largest number of attacks carried out so far on servers in France. It was in July 2023 when an attack on multiple logistics and transportation companies was reported with losses estimated at over three million euros. An operation that was not unique, but the tip of the iceberg of the modus operandi of an alleged criminal organization that used Babuk ransomware, a type of malware that is used to encrypt files and demand a ransom in cryptocurrencies.
Gaston College continues to have lawsuits filed regarding data breach
The lawsuits, filed by Ludenia Archie and Shaquasia Eppes, both former students, state that in the Feb. 21 cybersecurity incident, in which a hacker accessed sensitive files and posted them online, the names, Social Security numbers, and other private information of approximately 191,000 people was exposed.
HIPAA requires employers to sanction employees who violate HIPAA. Did you know that?
Last year, the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center (HC3) released a threat brief on the different types of social engineering1 that hackers use to gain access to healthcare information systems and data.2 The threat brief recommended several protective measures to combat social engineering, one of which was holding “every department accountable for security.” An organization’s sanction policies can be an important tool for supporting accountability and improving cybersecurity and data protection. Sanction policies can be used to address the intentional actions of malicious insiders, such as the stealing of data by identity-theft rings, as well as workforce member failures to comply with policies and procedures, such as failing to secure data on a network server or investigate a potential security incident.