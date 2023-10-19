today's howtos

ID Root ☛ How To Install Memcached on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Memcached on Fedora 38. For those of you who didn’t know, Memcached, a high-performance, distributed memory object caching system, has gained immense popularity in the realm of web application development.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ImageMagick on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ImageMagick on Manjaro. ImageMagick is a versatile and powerful open-source software suite used for creating, editing, and manipulating images.

Linux Capable ☛ How to Install WonderCMS with Nginx on Debian 12, 11 or 10
WonderCMS, a free and open-source content management system (CMS), stands out in the crowded CMS landscape, emphasizing simplicity, speed, and security. Unlike many CMS platforms that rely on traditional databases, WonderCMS utilizes a flat file system, offering distinct advantages for those prioritizing efficiency.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Apache Maven on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Apache Maven, a product of the Apache Software Foundation, has revolutionized software project management by simplifying the build process. This powerful tool has become indispensable for developers globally, ensuring consistency, reliability, and enhanced productivity in project development.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GitHub Desktop on Debian 12, 11 or 10 [Ed: Proprietary spyware of Microsoft. GitHub itself also needs replacing.]
GitHub Desktop is a beacon for developers seeking a seamless and efficient way to manage Git repositories. This GUI client, tailored for Git, streamlines intricate tasks, enabling novices and seasoned developers to collaborate effortlessly.
DebugPoint ☛ How to Install Google Chrome in Ubuntu, Fedora, CentOS, RHEL
This guide explains how to install the latest Google Chrome in Ubuntu and other Linux distributions - Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, and Linux Mint.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Configuring wifi headless with connmanctl on LibreELEC via SSH
Because I love doing things quite backwards, I found myself in a predicament: I had only a wired direct connection between my laptop and the Raspberry Pi where I was running LibreELEC. Using mDNS I could connect to it directly connected at LibreELEC.local, and that's great...
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Microsoft Edge on Debian 12, 11 or 10 [Ed: Proprietary spyware that steals all your passwords without consent. Use Free software instead, not something Microsoft controls.]
Microsoft Edge, built atop the Chromium platform, offers Debian desktop users a modern alternative to the default Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR). With its features and performance enhancements, Microsoft Edge stands out as a strong contender in the browser landscape.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Opera Browser on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Opera browser, renowned for its innovative features and optimized performance, stands as a compelling alternative to the default Firefox ESR bundled with Debian systems.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Vivaldi Browser on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Vivaldi browser, crafted by Vivaldi Technologies, emerges as a vibrant alternative to the default Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR) familiar to Debian users. Boasting a wealth of customization options and distinctive features, Vivaldi presents itself as an enticing option for those desiring Firefox ESR.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Beekeeper Studio on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Beekeeper Studio, an open-source, cross-platform SQL editor and database management tool, offers a robust interface tailored for database administrators, developers, and sysadmins on Debian. Its myriad of features not only simplifies front-end database management but also emphasizes user-friendliness and optimal performance.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install ImageMagick on Debian 12, 11 or 10
ImageMagick is a robust open-source image creation, editing, and manipulation software. Catering to graphic designers, photographers, and web developers, it offers features that enhance image processing tasks.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Git on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Git, crafted by Linus Torvalds in 2005, is a cornerstone in open-source version control systems. Designed to meticulously track source code alterations and bolster collaboration on software endeavors, Git has solidified its position as the go-to version control tool in the software development sector.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Liquorix Kernel on Debian 12, 11 or 10
For desktop users seeking enhanced performance in multimedia, gaming, and real-time applications, the Liquorix kernel, rooted in the Zen kernel, offers a tailored solution. This custom Linux kernel has features that elevate system responsiveness and efficiency.
It's FOSS ☛ Fun With Cmatrix in Linux
Have fun, Mr. Anderson!
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Fail2ban on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Fail2Ban, a renowned intrusion prevention software framework, is indispensable for sysadmins managing Debian servers. If you’re looking to install Fail2Ban on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster, you’re strategically moving towards bolstering security and system integrity.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install qBittorrent on Debian 12, 11, or 10
qBittorrent stands out as a reliable torrent client for those prioritizing security and efficiency. This guide will detail the installation process for qBittorrent on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster and also cover the steps to set up qBittorrent-nox, the version equipped with WebUI.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install VirtualBox Guest Additions on Linux Mint 21
In this guide, we will take you through the step-by-step process of installing VirtualBox Guest Additions on Linux Mint 21.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Set Up An Uptime Monitoring Tool in Linux with Uptime Kuma
Uptime Kuma is a simple yet powerful uptime monitoring tool. It allows you to keep track of every service that you are hosting either on a local network or to the wider internet.
This article will show you how to install and deploy Uptime Kuma on a local network using Ubuntu and Docker. We will also show you how to customize the Uptime Kuma instance to send status notifications to Telegram.
Own HowTo ☛ How to setup rate limit on Nginx
Rate limiting is a very important feature that you can use to protect your server from attacks, but also save bandwidth at the same time.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Librewolf on Debian 12
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Librewolf on Debian 12.
What is Librewolf?
Librewolf is a browser, it's a custom version of Firefox browser.
FOSSLinux ☛ Bash Basics: How to remove folders the right way
Folder management in Bash can seem intricate for novices. Our guide demystifies the process of folder removal, offering clear steps and precautions for new Bash users.
How to install Logicaldoc on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 Server
Follow the simple steps to create your own cloud-based document management system by installing Logicaldoc on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 server/desktop. LogicalDOC is an enterprise-level open-source document management system (DMS) to cater to organizations’ and even individuals’ needs for managing electronic documents and content.