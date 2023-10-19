Last August, Canada’s Northwest Territories experienced great success along with great tragedy. The remote community of Ulukhaktok launched the Arctic’s first community network in the midst of Canada’s worst forest fire season on record. These contrasting events shed critical light on the importance of lowering barriers to access and preventing Internet fragmentation.

This toggle model was not great and extremely confusing to some users. This and other problems led to the creation of Tor Browser: this article contains more details about this story.

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.10, the VirtualBox 7.0.12 release is here to introduce initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel series, as well as improved support for distributions using Linux 6.4 and 6.5 kernels.

KDE Frameworks 5.111 Is Out and KDE Plasma 6 Now Has a Release Schedule

The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and version 5.111 is here as a small release that only fixes a crash affecting the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps when they are instructed to use DBus to launch an application with a malformed .desktop file name that is out of compliance with the specifications.

In addition, KDE Frameworks 5.111 also fixes a bug causing KDE apps that use KIO to crash when trying to overwrite a file, adds the ability to focus buttons in the toolbars of KDE apps that use the KXMLGui framework with the keyboard, and adds support for FSID as the device identifier for the Baloo file indexing and file search framework for the Plasma desktop.

