KDE Frameworks 5.111 Is Out and KDE Plasma 6 Now Has a Release Schedule
The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and version 5.111 is here as a small release that only fixes a crash affecting the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps when they are instructed to use DBus to launch an application with a malformed .desktop file name that is out of compliance with the specifications.
In addition, KDE Frameworks 5.111 also fixes a bug causing KDE apps that use KIO to crash when trying to overwrite a file, adds the ability to focus buttons in the toolbars of KDE apps that use the KXMLGui framework with the keyboard, and adds support for FSID as the device identifier for the Baloo file indexing and file search framework for the Plasma desktop.