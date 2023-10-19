Last August, Canada’s Northwest Territories experienced great success along with great tragedy. The remote community of Ulukhaktok launched the Arctic’s first community network in the midst of Canada’s worst forest fire season on record. These contrasting events shed critical light on the importance of lowering barriers to access and preventing Internet fragmentation.

The European Commission is playing politics with the global Internet. It’s time it clearly rejected the idea of “network usage fees” once and for all.

This toggle model was not great and extremely confusing to some users. This and other problems led to the creation of Tor Browser: this article contains more details about this story.

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.10, the VirtualBox 7.0.12 release is here to introduce initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel series, as well as improved support for distributions using Linux 6.4 and 6.5 kernels.

The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and version 5.111 is here as a small release that only fixes a crash affecting the KDE Plasma desktop and KDE apps when they are instructed to use DBus to launch an application with a malformed .desktop file name that is out of compliance with the specifications.

Geany 2.0 has been in developed for the past two years and it introduces experimental support for the Meson build system, a new “Change history” feature in the editor, support for AutoIt and GDScript filetypes, and support for dark-themed friendly colors for compiler messages.

Coming less than two weeks after Ardour 8.0, this first point release is here to improve support for the Novation Launchpad Pro controller by fixing MIDI port names and ensuring it works with all versions of ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) on Linux.

Geany 2.0 Open-Source IDE Released with UI Improvements, Initial Meson Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 19, 2023



Geany 2.0 has been in developed for the past two years and it introduces experimental support for the Meson build system, a new “Change history” feature in the editor, support for AutoIt and GDScript filetypes, and support for dark-themed friendly colors for compiler messages.

The new release also comes with various interface improvements, such as a new tree view by default, a new option that lets you display symbols in a symbol tree that doesn’t have category groups, a new option to only show line endings if they are different from the file’s default, and a confirmation dialog on Search & Replace for the entire session.

Read on