Geany 2.0 Open-Source IDE Released with UI Improvements, Initial Meson Support
Geany 2.0 has been in developed for the past two years and it introduces experimental support for the Meson build system, a new “Change history” feature in the editor, support for AutoIt and GDScript filetypes, and support for dark-themed friendly colors for compiler messages.
The new release also comes with various interface improvements, such as a new tree view by default, a new option that lets you display symbols in a symbol tree that doesn’t have category groups, a new option to only show line endings if they are different from the file’s default, and a confirmation dialog on Search & Replace for the entire session.