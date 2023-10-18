Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

They Attack the Old, the Ill, and Especially Women (Who Defend Themselves From Crimes Committed by Men)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2023



THE health of Richard Stallman is a matter of public record. Dr. Stallman says "he will probably live many more years," which we certainly hope is true. As we've just noted, he and his old friends/allies (about 70 years old) are subjected to malicious smear campaigns. They even attack Dr. Stallman while he has cancer. That's how shameless some of these people are.

But it ought to be noted that those very same people also attack Tux Machines and trying to take the site offline. It's very ugly because they attack not only old people who are ill. They also attack women in a vicious and outright illegal way. And the way it can be seen by an outsider with no prior knowledge of the full scenario, "The Puppetmaster" (MJG) and his flunkies have done a massive disservice to trans people. By choosing to abuse women, gays, even wives and mothers who had nothing to do with it, they helped stigmatise trans people and trans causes as highly detrimental and high-risk to "Open Source" projects. This contributes to a ruinous perception wherein allowing trans people or trans causes into a Free software community will result in total disaster, including vulnerable and innocent women being bullied. This is exactly what the trans community that is generous and is well-behaved does not need. Provocative thugs who spout out "gas the Jews" in IRC channels is the last thing trans people need as their flag bearers. Criminals and mobsters need to be collectively shunned by the trans community for its own sake. This is just bad diplomacy and an obstacle to wider acceptance. █