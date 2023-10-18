Sparky 2023.10 Special Editions
There are new iso images of Sparky 2023.10 Special Editions out there: GameOver, Multimedia and Rescue. It is based on Debian testing “Trixie”.
The March update of Sparky Special Edition iso images features Linux kernel 6.5, updated packages from Debian and Sparky testing repos as of October 17, 2023, and most changes introduced at the 2023.10 release.
There is no need to reinstall Sparky rolling if you have older 2023.07 version installed, simply keep Sparky up to date.