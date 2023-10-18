Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.10, the VirtualBox 7.0.12 release is here to introduce initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel series, as well as improved support for distributions using Linux 6.4 and 6.5 kernels.

In that vein, today we're launching our annual fundraising campaign. If you've been a Tor supporter for a while, you probably know that this is the moment we add a new message to about:tor, a banner to the torproject.org sites, and use our social channels to highlight how your support empowers people all over the world to exercise their right to privacy.

Sparky 2023.10 Special Editions

There are new iso images of Sparky 2023.10 Special Editions out there: GameOver, Multimedia and Rescue. It is based on Debian testing “Trixie”.

The March update of Sparky Special Edition iso images features Linux kernel 6.5, updated packages from Debian and Sparky testing repos as of October 17, 2023, and most changes introduced at the 2023.10 release.

There is no need to reinstall Sparky rolling if you have older 2023.07 version installed, simply keep Sparky up to date.

