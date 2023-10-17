today's leftovers
-
Undeadly ☛ OpenBGPD 8.3 released
The release of version 8.3 of OpenBGPD has been announced.
-
TecMint ☛ 5 Best Open-Source Project Management Tools for Linux in 2023
Different project management software tools come in all shapes and sizes and vary in functionality and deployment models (SaaS or on-premises) but they are always used to collaborate and delegate tasks based on the needs of a team.
No matter the size of the team and its field of activity, the goal remains the same – assigning project roles and responsibilities to team members, monitoring their progress, and managing the project budget to achieve some valuable results.
-
insideHPC ☛ Texas Tech HPC Center Chooses CIQ for HPC Infrastructure
CIQ, the company building software infrastructure for enterprises running performance-intensive workloads atop the Rocky Linux enterprise Linux distribution, has published today a story that shows an HPC infrastructure at Texas Tech University’s High Performance Computing Center (HPCC).
“HPC clusters are powerful tools for research and science,” said Gregory Kurtzer, founder and CEO of CIQ. “CIQ has developed a simplified and supported turnkey HPC stack for both new deployments and migrations to a supported solution—including Rocky Linux, Warewulf and Apptainer (formerly Singularity). With CIQ’s assistance, Texas Tech has not only demonstrably achieved savings in staff time and costs but also has delivered reliable and scalable HPC infrastructure to help Texas Tech researchers do what they do best: science.”
-
LibreOffice at LinuxDays 2023 in Prague
Stanislav Horáček from the Czech LibreOffice community writes: In the Czech Republic, the beginning of October means that free software enthusiasts meet in Prague at LinuxDays, the biggest event of this kind in the country. This year’s conference was even more awaited, as it was organized after four years of a coronavirus break.