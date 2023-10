Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Voyager 23.10: A Polished GNOME Experience with Extra Flair

posted by Arindam Giri on Oct 17, 2023



For those of you who are passionate about Ubuntu-based distributions and crave the latest and greatest features, the Voyager 23.10 release promises to be an exciting ride.

I recently took Voyager 23.10 for a test drive (which I do after every new Ubuntu release), and I'm here to give you the scoop on what's new and noteworthy.

