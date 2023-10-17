Ubuntu on Buzzwords, Volunteer Crave (Unpaid Worker), and Hardware Partnership

The landscape of Machine Learning (ML) is constantly evolving, and the tools that power this tech revolution are accelerating at an equal pace. AMD has recently unveiled its ROCm 5.7 platform on Ubuntu Linux, marking a significant stride towards empowering ML practitioners with robust resources.

This latest update is designed to harness the parallel computing prowess of the newly introduced Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon PRO W7900 graphics cards, both of which are built on the advanced AMD RDNA 3 GPU architecture.

In an era where ML models are outgrowing the standard hardware and software capabilities, the quest for cost-effective, high-performance solutions is paramount. The integration of Radeon 7900 series GPUs in a local PC or workstation reveals a new realm of possibilities for ML engineers.

At the heart of the AMD ROCm platform lies the essence of Open-Source Software (OSS), providing a fertile ground for developers to tailor their GPU software as per their unique requirements.