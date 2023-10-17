Malicious Mobsters Who Just Can't Let Go
They have attempted all sorts of tactics and styles, but none of them are working, and they are still desperate to silence Tux Machines and Techrights, or worse, to take the websites down. Who's going to believe their lies? They are playing victim while they engage in severe harassment, use projection tactics, doxxing, and there is also defamation galore. I feel sorry for those who got played around with or poisoned in the mind by this manipulative and vicious set of individuals. These mobsters target those who already struggle to identify the difference between white and black; you know, unstable and distracted minds that can easily be tamed. It is hard to say who is really pulling the strings to deploy these hoodlums whose sole interest is to destroy productive, working, and law-abiding citizens who campaign for advocacy protecting free speech as well as GNU/Linux's core aspirations and goals. I won't allow goons to triumph over good deeds. The public has the right to be informed and should be aware of the truth, not lies. We are keeping a close eye on these people; they are different individuals, but they work, move, talk, and smell like one.