Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

In that vein, today we're launching our annual fundraising campaign. If you've been a Tor supporter for a while, you probably know that this is the moment we add a new message to about:tor, a banner to the torproject.org sites, and use our social channels to highlight how your support empowers people all over the world to exercise their right to privacy.

Malicious Mobsters Who Just Can't Let Go

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 17, 2023



They have attempted all sorts of tactics and styles, but none of them are working, and they are still desperate to silence Tux Machines and Techrights, or worse, to take the websites down. Who's going to believe their lies? They are playing victim while they engage in severe harassment, use projection tactics, doxxing, and there is also defamation galore. I feel sorry for those who got played around with or poisoned in the mind by this manipulative and vicious set of individuals. These mobsters target those who already struggle to identify the difference between white and black; you know, unstable and distracted minds that can easily be tamed. It is hard to say who is really pulling the strings to deploy these hoodlums whose sole interest is to destroy productive, working, and law-abiding citizens who campaign for advocacy protecting free speech as well as GNU/Linux's core aspirations and goals. I won't allow goons to triumph over good deeds. The public has the right to be informed and should be aware of the truth, not lies. We are keeping a close eye on these people; they are different individuals, but they work, move, talk, and smell like one.