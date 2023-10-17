Libre Arts - Weekly-ish recap — 16 October 2023
Quite a few things happened since the last recap. Let’s focus on the main ones. Highlights: new major releases of Krita and Ardour, major changes in FreeCAD, two commercial wavetable synths get open-sourced, Focusrite lends a hand to a drivers/UI developer for Linux.
Thanks to CmykStudent, GIMP now supports ASE, ACB, and SBZ color palettes. The latter file format is that of SwatchBooker, a semi-forgotten FOSS color palette editor.
There are some interesting changes in the pipeline. E.g. Mark Sweeney submitted a patch that adds the rendering of a brush center when painting with a pressure sized brush, crosshair, and no pointer.