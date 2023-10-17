Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Libre Arts - Weekly-ish recap — 16 October 2023

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 17, 2023



Quite a few things happened since the last recap. Let’s focus on the main ones. Highlights: new major releases of Krita and Ardour, major changes in FreeCAD, two commercial wavetable synths get open-sourced, Focusrite lends a hand to a drivers/UI developer for Linux.

Thanks to CmykStudent, GIMP now supports ASE, ACB, and SBZ color palettes. The latter file format is that of SwatchBooker, a semi-forgotten FOSS color palette editor.

There are some interesting changes in the pipeline. E.g. Mark Sweeney submitted a patch that adds the rendering of a brush center when painting with a pressure sized brush, crosshair, and no pointer.

