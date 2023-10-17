Games: D.O.R.F./OpenRA, Epic Games Store, Windjammers 2, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Love classic RTS games? Check out D.O.R.F. Real-Time Strategic Conflict
D.O.R.F. Real-Time Strategic Conflict is an upcoming RTS based on the OpenRA game engine, and it looks really promising so it's going to be one to keep an eye on.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Epic Games launch 'First Run' and 'Now On Epic' with 100% revenue for devs
Epic Games are trying to pull over more developer to the Epic Games Store, with the launch of two new incentives with the previously announced First Run and the newly announced Now On Epic deals for developers.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Windjammers 2 added lobbies and full cross-play
Windjammers 2 is a fun PvP sports game about throwing discs around. It's Steam Deck Verified and works great on Linux and the latest major free update sounds great.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA looking to hook up Reflex support in Proton
An NVIDIA engineer has sent in pull requests to DXVK, VKD3D-Proton and DXVK-NVAPI to enable support for Reflex / NV low latency to get it hooked up in Proton.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Indie Horror Game Showcase from DreadXP runs on October 19
Ready to see some upcoming indie horror games? Publisher DreadXP is going to run a full Indie Horror Game Showcase on October 19 so here's the details.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Modern text adventure [I] doesn’t exist is out now
[I] doesn't exist is a brand new text adventure from LUAL Games KIG and DreadXP that pays homage to the classics, taking cues from the likes of The Beginner’s Guide, Stories Untold, Buddy Simulator and Zork.