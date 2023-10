While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Microsoft Windows' Market Share in Tanzania Sinks to 10%

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 16, 2023,

updated Oct 16, 2023



THIS month, according to this data from statCounter, Microsoft's share in Tanzania is joining the ranks of other African nations like Nigeria, where GNU/Linux grows and the "Windows" share is 10% or less (in June it was already down to 11% across the whole continent).

Things are changing, but the media hardly talks about it (no sponsored puff pieces or corporate stakeholders for such a message). █