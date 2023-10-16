MariaDB Lays Off About a Third of Its Staff Just as We Abandon MariaDB Here in Tux Machines
IT IS too easy to miss the news (there was not much coverage; journalism nearly died already) that MariaDB* fired nearly a third of its staff.
MariaDB was a response to Oracle taking over MySQL, a database that we've abandoned here in this site. MariaDB served us for nearly a decade already (MySQL prior to that) and it still runs a huge proportion of the world's Web sites (not just Web sites). The Web is gradually dying (it does get smaller and more proprietary), but let's hope that Free/libre databases won't lose share to proprietary ones in the process. █
____
* Database management system, relational, open source, community-developed fork of MySQL. It uses a seal ad its logo, not a dolphin.