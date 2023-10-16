While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

MariaDB Lays Off About a Third of Its Staff Just as We Abandon MariaDB Here in Tux Machines

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 16, 2023



IT IS too easy to miss the news (there was not much coverage; journalism nearly died already) that MariaDB* fired nearly a third of its staff.

MariaDB was a response to Oracle taking over MySQL, a database that we've abandoned here in this site. MariaDB served us for nearly a decade already (MySQL prior to that) and it still runs a huge proportion of the world's Web sites (not just Web sites). The Web is gradually dying (it does get smaller and more proprietary), but let's hope that Free/libre databases won't lose share to proprietary ones in the process. █

____

* Database management system, relational, open source, community-developed fork of MySQL. It uses a seal ad its logo, not a dolphin.